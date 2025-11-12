Al-Falah University’s website was hacked by 'Indian Cyber Alliance' after Red Fort blast and arrest of professor Muzamil Shakeel, with 2.9 kg explosives seized. NIA has taken over the probe and looking at whether military-grade explosives were used

New Delhi: The official website of Al-Falah University experienced a security breach on the evening of Tuesday, November 11, with a hacker collective known as 'Indian Cyber Alliance' claiming responsibility for the intrusion. The cyber intrusion follows an explosion involving a vehicle near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, and the detention of university faculty member Muzamil Shakeel. Around 2,900 kilograms of explosive materials from Faridabad, along with a substantial quantity of weaponry, were seized after the professor's apprehension.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The hackers posted a message on the university's website that condemned what they described as "radical Islamic activities." Their statement warned the institution against engaging in actions they labeled as anti-national, declaring that such educational establishments were "not allowed" to operate in India. The message also included a directive suggesting that anyone interested in pursuing extremist ideologies should leave the country and move to Pakistan instead. University officials have since regained control of their web presence, restoring normal access to the institutional website.

NIA Takes Over Red Fort Blast Probe

Meanwhile, investigations ae underway to understand whether military-grade explosives were used in the blast that occurred near Red Fort on Monday. Investigators are examining whether high-powered substances such as PETN, Semtex or RDX were deployed in the attack. Authorities are also exploring the potential use of an ammonium nitrate and fuel oil mixture, along with detonating components. This particular combination is frequently utilized in both legitimate industrial applications and improvised explosive devices due to its accessibility and affordability.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Investigation Agency, which has assumed control of the case, to expedite its inquiry and submit findings promptly. He has also instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory to analyze and cross-reference samples from the blast site, demanding a thorough report on the explosion without delay. The minister issued these directives during a security assessment meeting held at his residence on Tuesday. Shah emphasized that security agencies must "hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, warning that those responsible "will face the full wrath of our agencies."