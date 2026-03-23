Delhi Latest Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Relief from Heat on March 23
Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change on March 23, 2026, with light rain, cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures. The shift, caused by a western disturbance, brought relief from rising heat across the city.
Delhi woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Monday, March 23, as per the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) update. Many parts of the city, along with nearby areas like Noida and Gurugram, experienced drizzle during the morning hours, changing the usual warm March conditions.
The rain and cloud cover led to a noticeable drop in temperature, making the weather pleasant and cooler than usual for this time of the year. Gusty winds and occasional thunderstorms were also reported in parts of Delhi-NCR, offering much-needed relief from the early summer heat.
According to forecasts, there remains a possibility of light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning during the day, especially in the forenoon to afternoon period. Commuters have been advised to stay cautious due to sudden weather changes and reduced visibility during rain spells.
Meteorologists say this weather shift is due to an active western disturbance affecting North India. While the current cool spell may continue briefly, temperatures are expected to rise again over the next few days as the system weakens and typical March heat returns.
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