Congress MP Manickam Tagore has urged PM Modi to launch an inquiry into the deaths of two pilots and ensure uniform implementation of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules, a concern also raised by the Airline Pilots' Association of India.

Congress MP Demands Probe into Pilot Deaths

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding to launch a "transparent, independent inquiry" into the recent deaths of two pilots, Late Captain Tarundeep Singh and Late Captain Arjun Naidu, who died in the line of duty within 24 hours of each other on April 29 and 30, 2026.

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In the letter, Tagore, who is an elected representative and Member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation, urged the PM to intervene for the uniform implementation of FDTL across all civil aviation operators. "I have urged the PM to personally intervene and ensure full, uniform implementation of FDTL across all civil aviation operators, complete withdrawal of all temporary variations with clear milestones, reinstatement of mandatory weekly rest provisions, transparent, independent inquiry into both pilot deaths, quarterly public disclosure of fatigue data on the DGCA website and human life must remain paramount and non-negotiable in aviation," he said in an X post.

As an elected representative and Member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation, I have written to PM @narendramodi ji raising urgent concern over the deaths of Late Capt. Tarundeep Singh and Late Capt. Arjun Naidu — two airline pilots who died in the line of… pic.twitter.com/7IODlaaU3n — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) May 3, 2026

Pilots' Association Alleges FDTL Rules Diluted

He also highlighted that the Airline Pilots' Association of India has also flagged concerns to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a letter dated May 1, in view of the deferment of the full implementation of the Court-mandated FDTL framework. "ALPA India has flagged these alarming concerns to the DGCA. The Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) framework -- designed to protect pilots from fatigue-induced errors -- has been systematically diluted. Operator variations meant to be temporary have become permanent, endangering pilots and passengers alike," he said.

On Friday, ALPA India, in a letter to DGCA, said it was "placing on record a set of concerns that bear directly on flight safety, regulatory credibility, and the well-being of flight crew," particularly in view of the recent deaths of pilots reported this week. The association said these issues arise from the ongoing deferment of the FDTL framework, despite prior representations on the matter. "We write to place on record a set of concerns that bear directly on flight safety, regulatory credibility, and the well-being of flight crew especially in view of recent death of pilots in this week. These issues arise in the context of the Court mandated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) framework and the continued deferment of its full implementation, as also highlighted in prior representations," the letter said.

The pilots' body further stated that the continued granting of variations to airline operators has significantly diluted the intent of FDTL regulations. It said these variations, originally introduced as transitional measures, have effectively become the norm, undermining the fatigue management framework and enabling scheduling practices that operate close to regulatory limits without sufficient safety buffers. "At the outset, it is submitted that the continued grant of variations to operators has materially diluted the intent of the FDTL regulations. These variations, originally conceived as transitional measures, have effectively become the norm. This defeats the purpose of fatigue management framework and perpetuates scheduling practices that operate at or near regulatory limits without adequate safety buffers," said the ALPA.

In its representation, the association has urged the DGCA to initiate a structured and time-bound plan for the phased withdrawal of such variations. It has called for a clearly defined roadmap leading to full and uniform implementation of FDTL provisions across all operators." (ANI)