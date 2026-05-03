Two men attacked BJP leader Kundan Singh's residence in West Bengal's Noapara ahead of vote counting, allegedly opening fire to intimidate party members. Police have since arrested two individuals in connection with the incident.

Two men attacked the residence of BJP organisational district secretary Kundan Singh in West Bengal's Noapara area on Saturday night. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, has sparked significant tension in the locality ahead of the counting.

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BJP Leader Alleges Intimidation Tactic

Following the attack, Singh alleged that two men opened fire at his residence, triggering widespread terror in the area for several days. He further alleged that the attack was organised specifically to intimidate BJP members. "At night, two men, Akash Choudhary and Aman, arrived outside my house, took out their arms, and started firing. They had been spreading terror in the area for many days. The intent was to scare the BJP since Trinamool has been defeated at the polls, but nobody will be scared. We will win the elections," said Singh.

Police Accused of Inaction

Former Barrackpore MP and Noapara MLA candidate Arjun Singh alleged that the Noapara police failed to provide adequate protection to BJP members in the area. He further claimed that the culprits sold drugs during the West Bengal Assembly elections. "The culprits, Aman and Akash Choudhary, were detained by the police during the elections as they used to sell drugs in the area. The entire system is intended to scare BJP members so that they do not go for the counting. The police have video footage, yet there are still no arrests; this means the police administration is a failure. They (culprits) should be arrested," said Singh.

Police Confirm Two Arrests

However, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate DC (North) Washim Khan stated that the police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. The accused are set to be produced before the Barrackpore Sub-divisional Court today, where the police have sought 10-day custody for further interrogation. (ANI)