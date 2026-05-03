BJP candidates Dibyendu Adhikari and Sankar Guchhait express confidence in forming a new government in West Bengal under PM Modi ahead of vote counting. Adhikari prayed for the state, while Guchhait claimed Mamata Banerjee is afraid of the verdict.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Egra Assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur, Dibyendu Adhikari on Sunday expressed confidence about the formation of a new government in West Bengal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adhikari earlier today offered prayer at Maa Bhabatarini Kali Temple ahead of the counting of votes of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections that was held in two phases last month.

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Addressing reporters here, Adhikari said he prayed for the well-being of the entire state of West Bengal and asserted that the BJP would form the next government in the state. "I prayed for the entire West Bengal... A new government will be formed under the leadership of PM Modi... Our party State President said that the future Chief Minister will have his office in the Writer's Building, maintaining its traditional red colour, to honour Calcutta as India's former capital", Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, Sankar Guchhait, the BJP candidate for the Medinipur assembly seat, visited the Maa Manasa temple today with his family to seek divine intervention before the seals on the EVMs are broken ahead of the process of counting of votes.

Guchhait claimed that the political landscape of West Bengal has reached a permanent turning point. He asserted that the state is on the verge of getting its first-ever BJP government. "For the first time, the BJP is forming a government in West Bengal. That's why people are happy here," Guchhait told reporters. "People voted in large numbers... That's why Mamata Banerjee is very sad. She is afraid of people's opinion."

Repolling Ordered Amid Irregularity Claims

Earlier, BJP candidate from Falta Assembly constituency, Debangshu Panda, alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in parts of the constituency, including manipulation at select booths and incidents of voter intimidation. Speaking to ANI, Panda claimed that the party had raised objections over irregularities at several booths and demanded repolling in those areas, after which the Election Commission ordered fresh voting on May 21. "We had petitioned for re-polling in the 150 booths where cellotape was put on the BJP symbol... They even rotated cameras in some of the booths... Yesterday, they made a decision on our demand and declared a repoll on 21st May... In Falta, the BJP will win by a margin of 1-1.5 lakhs votes...," Panda said.

Separately, BJP candidate from Noapara Assembly constituency Arjun Singh also expressed confidence in the party's performance, claiming strong public support on the ground."Our government is going to be formed... The people are telling us that we are going to form the government. The people are forming this government... This time, the people have come out of their homes to vote," Singh told ANI.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered fresh voting across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was conducted in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies on Saturday (May 2).

According to the ECI, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4. (ANI)