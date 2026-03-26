Delhi Latest Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds to Cool City on March 26
Delhi is set for a dramatic weather shift on March 26 as rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds sweep across the city. The sudden change is expected to bring relief from rising temperatures and unusual March heat.
Delhi’s weather on March 26 is expected to turn unstable with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across several areas. The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts indicating a noticeable shift in conditions, marking an active weather day for the national capital and nearby regions.
The sudden change is linked to active western disturbances affecting North India. These systems are likely to trigger cloud formation, gusty winds, and scattered showers. As a result, residents may witness fluctuating skies, brief storms, and occasional dust activity throughout the day across Delhi-NCR.
Temperatures are expected to dip slightly due to cloud cover and rainfall, offering relief from the recent spike in heat. Over the past few weeks, Delhi experienced unusually high March temperatures, making this cool spell a welcome break for residents dealing with early summer-like conditions.
While the weather may turn pleasant, authorities advise caution during thunderstorms and strong winds. Commuters could face disruptions, and outdoor activities may be affected temporarily. The overall trend suggests more such fluctuations ahead, as multiple weather systems continue influencing North India toward the end of March.
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