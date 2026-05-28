BJP's Basavaraj Bommai slammed Congress over CM Siddaramaiah's potential resignation, calling it a 'betrayal' of backward classes. He said the move exposes Rahul Gandhi's 'crocodile tears' for OBCs and criticized the government's instability.

As Karnataka braces for a significant leadership transition, BJP MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday strongly criticised Congress over the move, framing the potential replacement of CM Siddaramaiah as a "betrayal" of the backward classes.

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Bommai alleged that the move exposes the "crocodile tears" of the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, regarding their commitment to Other Backwards Classes (OBCs). "It will have an impact on the Congress party as well as in the electoral politics of Karnataka. Especially, the backward classes will go against the Congress, and it is a betrayal of the backward classes by the Congress party, especially Rahul Gandhi. He has been campaigning for OBC and has removed an OBC Chief Minister himself. His crocodile tears for the backward class have been exposed," Bommai told ANI. His remarks come as a critical breakfast meeting called by Karnataka CM Siddaramiah got underway earlier today with key party leaders. As per reports, Siddarmaiah is likely to announce his resignation as CM post the breakfast meeting with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar tipped to take over. While Siddaramaiah belongs to the farmer family, under the OBC communities, DK Shivakumar hails from the Vokkaliga community.

Bommai on Congress's Internal Instability

Bommai further criticised the internal stability of the Congress government, characterising the last three years of tenure as defined by constant infighting and power struggles. "Siddaramaiah, after completing his seven and a half years, almost eight years now, he is resigning...From day one, the date was fixed for period sharing between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and Shivakumar was making it very clear from day one that he was going to take over after 50% of the term. He was edging him out on every day and every possible occasion. Siddaramaiah did not have a period of peaceful governance." Bommai claimed.

The BJP leader claimed that the state has suffered immense setbacks under the current administration, alleging an increase in government debt and a significant loss in developmental momentum. He said, "Because of the mismanagement of the finances and differences of opinion, the governance was totally zero. Administration failed totally, and development was not to be seen, and the debt of the government has increased fourfold. Karnataka has been pushed back nearly 20 years because of the misrule of Congress and infighting of Congress, especially between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the last three years"

Breakfast Meeting Signals Transition

During the 'breakfast meeting', Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Siddaramaiah and sharing a warm embrace, a sign of the transition that the state is likely to witness.

Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence for the meeting, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security. (ANI)

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