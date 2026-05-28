Sikkim has been officially declared a fully literate state under the ULLAS initiative. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrated the achievement, calling it a historic moment reflecting PM Modi's vision of a 'Viksit North East'.

Sikkim Declared Fully Literate

Sikkim is officially declared a fully literate state under the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative, marking a major milestone in the state's education journey.

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Reacting to the development, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated the people of Sikkim and described the achievement as a historic moment for the state. In a post on X on Thursday, he said, "Saakshar Sikkim is now a reality! A historic moment for Sikkim as the State is formally declared fully literate under ULLAS."

Scindia, who is Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), said education forms the foundation of an empowered and developed region and added that the milestone reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit North East. "The foundation of an empowered and developed region is education and this milestone reflects Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a Viksit North East. Many congratulations to the people of Sikkim!" he wrote.

Scindia on Sikkim's Development and Progress

Earlier, Scindia reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve is to work for the progress and development of Sikkim. After attending the Sikkim Statehood Day celebrations on May 16 during his visit to Sikkim, Scindia told reporters, "On the 51st Statehood Day, on the occasion of Foundation Day, from my heart, best wishes and greetings to everyone. The Prime Minister's resolve is Sikkim's progress, Sikkim's development. The Prime Minister's ideology is in progress".

In a post on X, he said, "The 360 crore Mission, with support from @MDONER_India, seeks to elevate Sikkim from a certified organic producer to a globally integrated premium organic economy driven by world-class infrastructure, aggregation, branding, traceability and export-market integration".

"This mission will strengthen farmer incomes, empower FPOs, expand cold-chain and logistics networks and impact more than 66,000 farmer families across the state," he added. (ANI)