CPI(M) leaders and workers protested in Chennai against the ED raid on former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in the CMRL money laundering case, alleging it was a political vendetta by the BJP-RSS to suppress opposition voices.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders and workers on Thursday held a protest in Chennai over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residence of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The raids, targeting premises linked to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, were part of a high-stakes money laundering probe involving the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case.

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CPI(M) Alleges 'Political Vendetta'

Speaking with ANI, CPI(M) Central Chennai District Secretary G Selva condemned the raid on Vijayan's residence, alleging an agenda against Communist parties. He accused the RSS and the BJP of allegedly using the autonomous agencies, such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against opposition leaders. Referring to an official press release, he said that the ED did not get any relevant information from Vijayan's linked premises. "Actually, we strongly condemn the ED raid against our comrade Pinarayi Vijayan because the ED raid was used to implement the BJP-RSS agenda. We strongly condemn it. They conducted raids in 12 places, and in all 12 places, they didn't get even a single paper. Even the official press release on behalf of the ED said 'nil'--they didn't get any information from Pinarayi Vijayan's office or home. This clearly shows it is a political vendetta against Communist parties, particularly CPIM," he said.

He further demanded Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condemn the ED raids and the arrest of CPI(M) leader MA Baby by the Delhi police. "We demand that TVK leadership, particularly Mr. Vijay, should also condemn this raid. These ED raids are against the Constitution and against parliamentary democracy. The RSS and BJP are demolishing constitutional legacy and the parliamentary democratic system by using autonomous bodies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders to curtail their voices. Mr. Vijay should immediately condemn the ED raid against Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan and also the brutal arrest of M.A. Baby by the Delhi police. This is a voice to save our Constitution and democracy. We demand TVK leadership condemn this," he added.

Leaders Detained During Delhi Protest

Delhi Police earlier today detained CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby and several party workers during a protest against the ED raids at the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Police said the protesters were detained to maintain law and order and later released.

Details of the Money Laundering Probe

The ED raids, which began early Wednesday morning, covered multiple locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Officials said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent financial transactions and "fake expenses" flagged during earlier probes by multiple central agencies.

Allegations Involve Payments to Daughter's Firm

According to officials, one of the key allegations under scrutiny involves payments made to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a firm owned by Vijayan's daughter Veena, which allegedly received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of consultancy services. Investigators also said Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited allegedly extended loans of Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite defaults in repayment.

Officials further said the probe is also examining broader allegations of fictitious expenses amounting to Rs 182 crore and suspected diversion of funds through entities linked to the management of CMRL. Intelligence inputs also suggested that Veena was residing with her father at the Thiruvananthapuram premises when the ED team arrived for the search operation.

A 'Targeted Political Vendetta': Vijayan

Following the raids, Pinarayi Vijayan strongly termed the action a "targeted political vendetta," alleging that central agencies were being misused for political purposes. He also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government and referred to past political statements made during the election campaign. (ANI)