RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed Bihar's BJP govt, calling the Bankipur by-election loss a 'verdict of public anger.' He also criticised the state's poor law and order, alleging a cover-up in the deaths of two senior officials.

Tejashwi Slams BJP Over By-election Loss

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday termed the Bankipur Assembly by-election result a "direct verdict of the people" against the BJP-led government in Bihar, alleging that the outcome reflected growing public anger over the state's governance.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav claimed that the BJP had suffered two major electoral setbacks within a short span of time. "The Bankipur by-election results are a direct verdict of the people--an outcome of public anger against the BJP government and the Chief Minister. Within just 100 to 150 days, the BJP has lost two major elections, proving that Samrat Choudhary has failed to win the public's trust. Instead of focusing on development, the government has prioritised negative politics, changing names, and harassing the opposition, which is why the voters have taught them a lesson," he said.

Yadav Alleges Law and Order Failure

Yadav also raised questions over the police investigation into the deaths of two senior Bihar officials, alleging attempts to shield influential people. He said, "Serious questions are being raised about the police investigation, and the victim's family rightly alleges that an attempt is being made to shield the main accused, including LJP(RV) MLA Sonu Singh. How can the police finalise a murder theory before the post-mortem and forensic reports even arrive, claiming a driver acted under work pressure when he has repeatedly changed his statement and his wife claims coercion?"

Calling the incident "extremely serious," the RJD leader alleged that the state government had failed to maintain law and order. "Two high-ranking officers have been murdered in Bihar, yet the government and administration remain silent while protecting influential people and shielding criminals. Officials in the state are working in an atmosphere of fear under a corrupt system where 'pay bribes and get postings' operates, and where the police investigate according to a pre-determined script in violation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he alleged.

Calls for Impartial Investigation

Yadav further claimed that the Bihar government had "completely failed" on the law and order front and demanded an impartial investigation into the case. "The court should take suo motu cognisance of this matter, an FIR with murder and extortion charges should be filed against the concerned MLA, and the government must meet the deceased officer's grieving family to address their grievances. We demand an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation into this pre-planned conspiracy, and whoever the culprit is--no matter how influential--they must face the strictest punishment," he said. (ANI)