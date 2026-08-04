Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra demanded a Rs 10,000 cr relief package for drought-hit farmers, urging the state govt to act before seeking central aid. He called for all taluks in Tumakuru to be declared drought-hit and criticised the govt.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra on Tuesday demanded the state government immediately release a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore to support distressed farmers, urging authorities not to wait for central assistance as more than 28 districts reel under severe drought due to poor rainfall.

Speaking to the media after visiting various villages in Tumakuru district to assess the drought situation, Vijayendra said that the BJP has formed seven study teams with the objective of understanding the actual drought situation in the state. "This tour has been organised to bring the hardships faced by farmers to the attention of the government.There is a severe shortage of rainfall in almost all 10 taluks of Tumakuru district. Farmers growing coconut, ragi, fruits and vegetables are facing difficulties. In many places, sowing has not begun, while in some others, sown crops have failed to germinate and have been damaged. In this context, he urged that all taluks in the district be immediately declared drought-hit areas, " he said.

"Farmers across the state are facing financial hardship and are unable to continue agricultural activities. Instead of writing to the Centre and waiting, the state government should fulfil its responsibility and immediately release a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore. The process of seeking Central assistance can continue later. But the primary responsibility of the state government should be to protect farmers," he said.

Specific Demands for Farmers' Relief

Vijayendra demanded that the DK Shivakumar government in the state bear the crop insurance payment amount for farmers and release Rs 50 lakh to very talluk in Tumkuru. "In the current situation, farmers do not even have the financial capacity to pay crop insurance premiums. Therefore, the state government should bear the farmers' share of the crop insurance amount. He urged that at least Rs 50 lakh be released to every taluk in Tumakuru district to help farmers pay their insurance premiums.

Water levels in major sources, including Hemavathi, have dropped and lakes and tanks are drying up. There is a severe drinking water problem for people and livestock in rural areas. The Rs 1 crore grant already announced per taluk is not enough. He urged the government to release an additional Rs 2 crore to strengthen the drinking water supply system.

With groundwater levels falling, farmers have become dependent on borewells are suffering. The lack of power supply is also a reason for this. To save horticultural crops like coconut, areca nut and other crops, a continuous 7-hour 3-phase power supply must be ensured every day," Vijayendra demanded.

Vijayendra Criticises Congress Government

He noted that the drought and flood situations are not new, underlining that under such circumstances, the state government must perform its duty and release relief funds before seeking assistance from the Central Government. "The Central Government will not shirk its responsibility. But if the state government neglects its duty, it will amount to injustice to farmers. The priority of the state government should be to resolve farmers' problems. However, the Congress government is more focused on political developments and power equations than on farmers' distress, Vijayendra criticised.

Responding to Minister Priyank Kharge's statement on the civil police question paper leak case, Vijayendra said that one must understand that power is not permanent. Instead of making arrogant statements, he should focus on resolving the problems of the youth, he said.

"The differences between the Chief Minister and the former Chief Minister, and the conflict over power, are affecting the administration of the state. Even in the cabinet expansion, several districts and backward communities have not been given adequate representation. More priority has been given to political equations than to the overall development of the state," he saidd.

The BJP State President urged the state government to immediately release a special relief package of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers in drought-hit districts of the state. He also asked for the official declaration of all drought-hit taluks, including Tumakuru, without delay.

"Saving the lives and livelihoods of farmers is the government's first duty. Keep politics aside and take immediate relief measures. The BJP will always stand with farmers on issues concerning their welfare," said Vijayendra. (ANI)