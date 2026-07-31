A non-local worker from Chhattisgarh was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Security forces have cordoned off the area. LG Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and ordered forces to eliminate the perpetrators.

One non-local worker was killed and another injured after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers. The injured worker has been taken for medical treatment, official added.

LG Manoj Sinha Condemns Attack

Further, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam district that killed a labourer from Chhattisgarh and said he has directed security forces to intensify operations and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack. In a post on X, Sinha said he spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the attack and directed security forces to step up their operations.

"I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists," he said.

I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and… — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 31, 2026 Sinha said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"J&K Police and Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed condolences to the family of the deceased labourer and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families," Sinha said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)