Amritsar Rural Police have arrested four individuals, including a minor, for throwing an incendiary device at Police Post Chamiari. They were allegedly acting on instructions from an ISI-backed handler and had received funds to carry out the attack.

The Amritsar Rural Police have cracked the recent attack on Police Post Chamiari under the Ajnala Police Station, arresting four individuals, including a minor, for throwing an incendiary device at the facility. Preliminary investigations revealed that the operatives were acting on instructions from an ISI-backed handler based abroad, uncovering a sinister attempt to disturb peace in the border state.

Details of the Attack and Handler Link

Motorcycle-borne assailants hurled an incendiary object at Police Post Chamiari before fleeing the scene. No major casualties were reported, but the attack triggered an immediate high-alert response.

The accused were actively communicating with an ISI-sponsored handler known by the alias "Rana Bai" via social media platforms. The suspects had received funds from their overseas handler specifically to carry out the targeted attack on the police post.

Official Confirmation and Further Probe

Among the four arrested, one is a minor, while the remaining three are young adults aged between 20 and 22 years. Addressing the media regarding the breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal confirmed the arrests and highlighted the cross-border link: "We have arrested four people in connection with this case. They were in contact with an ISI handler named Rana Bai. One of the arrested individuals is a minor, while the others are aged around twenty to twenty-two..."

Police have recovered digital devices and incriminating evidence from the suspects. Further questioning is underway to trace the complete money trail, identify potential local accomplices, and ascertain if the module was planning additional attacks in the region.