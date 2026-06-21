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Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rain & lightning alert across states
Heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning are expected in the Telugu states in the coming hours. The Disaster Management Authority and the Met department have warned people to stay alert.
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Image Credit : Getty
Monsoon picks up pace... downpours in these districts... latest weather update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see widespread rains for the next four days. Officials have warned people to be careful as there will be lightning and strong winds along with the rain.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Orange Alert for these districts in AP
Prakhar Jain, MD of the AP Disaster Management Authority, said several districts could see moderate to heavy rains in the next three hours. Officials have issued an Orange Alert for West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, and Krishna districts.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Winds at 60 km/h... Key instructions from the Disaster Authority
The AP Disaster Management Authority has asked people to stay in safe places, as strong winds of 50 to 60 km/h are expected. They warned everyone not to stand under trees, near electricity poles, or large hoardings.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Downpour in Hyderabad... Normal life comes to a standstill
On Saturday night, a sudden downpour with thunder and lightning lashed Hyderabad after 8 PM. Roads in areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Ameerpet were completely flooded, causing major traffic jams.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Heavy rain forecast for Telangana from June 22
The Hyderabad Met Centre says rain intensity will increase from June 22. On June 24 and 25, districts like Khammam, Nalgonda, and Hyderabad may see heavy showers. Temperatures are also expected to drop by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.
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