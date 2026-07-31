YSRCP's Lakshmi Parvathi dismissed Nara Bhuvaneswari's remarks about being insulted in the AP Assembly. She challenged Bhuvaneswari to prove the claim and demanded TDP make the Assembly records public instead of seeking political sympathy.

Challenge Over Assembly 'Insult' Claim

YSRCP State General Secretary Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi on Thursday dismissed as false remarks made by Nara Bhuvaneswari during her Kuppam tour and challenged her to prove her claim that she was insulted in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, Lakshmi Parvathi said the TDP was in power and had access to Assembly records. She said that if Bhuvaneswari's claim was genuine, the government should make the records public instead of attempting to generate political sympathy.

Parvathi Questions Bhuvaneswari's Silence and Political Motives

She alleged that Bhuvaneswari was brought into politics by her husband, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and son Nara Lokesh for political gain, and claimed that the YSRCP had never made personal remarks against her.

Lakshmi Parvathi questioned why Bhuvaneswari had remained silent when ITDP allegedly targeted her, despite being NTR's legally wedded wife, through abusive trolling and morphed images. She also questioned why Bhuvaneswari had not condemned alleged online abuse directed at women from the YSR family or spoken against the alleged rise in atrocities against women and children in the state.

Criticism of TDP's Unfulfilled Promises

Lakshmi Parvathi said Chandrababu Naidu's claim that he always keeps his promises was "the biggest joke of the year".

She alleged that the coalition government had failed to implement key election promises, including Aadabidda Nidhi, free LPG cylinders and other welfare commitments. She said former Chief Ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled the promises made to the people, unlike Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh.

A Conditional Welcome to Politics

Welcoming Bhuvaneswari's reported entry into active politics, Lakshmi Parvathi said she should first apologise to the people of Andhra Pradesh for what she described as the "Red Book governance" and the misrule of Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh before seeking a political role. (ANI)