Delhi is set to experience clear skies and breezy conditions today, with temperatures likely to touch 36°C. Humidity may make the day feel warmer, while the coming days could see a gradual rise in heat.
Delhi is expected to witness mainly clear skies and breezy conditions today. The maximum temperature may reach around 36°C, while the minimum could settle near 17°C. With humidity levels close to 85%, the weather might feel slightly warmer during the day despite the light winds offering some relief.
Residents heading outdoors are advised to wear light and breathable fabrics and apply sunscreen to avoid the strong sun. Although the daytime will feel warm, the early morning and evening hours may remain a bit cooler, so carrying a light sweater could still be useful.
Over the next few days, temperatures in the capital are likely to gradually rise, possibly touching 36–37°C. A slight increase in humidity could make the weather feel hotter than usual, making it important for people to stay hydrated and avoid long exposure to direct sunlight during the afternoon.
From March 9 to 13, Delhi’s weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with stable temperatures around 36–37°C. There is no forecast of heavy rainfall, and mornings and evenings will continue to be relatively pleasant. People planning outdoor activities should still take precautions against the sun and heat.
