Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad urged actor-politician Vijay to join the NDA. He warned that Vijay's TVK contesting alone would split the anti-DMK votes, potentially helping the ruling DMK return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad has urged Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state later this year, warning that a split in anti-DMK votes could help the ruling party return to power.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a statement, the party spokesperson called on Vijay to align with the NDA, led in the state by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) along with the BJP, to present a united front against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

BJP Alleges 'Fear of Defeat' in DMK Camp

Prasad alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was "gripped by fear of defeat" ahead of the Assembly polls and claimed that the DMK was attempting to build a "mega alliance" by bringing together various smaller parties. "In the backdrop of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections potentially being announced anytime, DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin is gripped by fear of defeat. This apprehension has led him to forge an opportunistic alliance, inviting fundamentalist groups, caste-based parties, and separatist letterhead entities to Anna Arivalayam," Prasad said.

Claims of Resentment within DMK Alliance

He also referred to the recent Rajya Sabha seat allocation to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), claiming it had caused dissatisfaction among long-time allies of the DMK, such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left parties. "The recent Rajya Sabha MP seat allocation to DMDK has sparked deep resentment among seven-year allies like VCK and Communist parties. They inwardly lament if this is the respect for their unwavering loyalty," Prasad said.

He further alleged that the ruling party's decision to accommodate new allies had "broken the hearts of veteran functionaries and dedicated workers who have toiled for generations".

Accusations of Poor Governance and Suppression

Prasad also accused the DMK government of presiding over deteriorating law and order and rising corruption in the state. "Seismic tensions erupt within the DMK alliance, while Tamil Nadu people seethe against the Stalin regime over deteriorating law and order, rampant corruption, bribery, skyrocketing prices, and unchecked extortion by DMK councillors," he said, adding that the DMK coalition was headed for defeat in the upcoming polls.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that if the DMK returns to power, "democracy in Tamil Nadu will vanish", alleging that critics of the government were being targeted. "Uttering a word against the government or Stalin triggers midnight arrests with massive police forces, like apprehending terrorists, leading to imprisonment. Social media critics are jailed en masse," he said.

'Join NDA to Rescue Tamil Nadu': BJP's Plea to Vijay

In his appeal to Vijay, Prasad said all parties opposing the DMK should unite to prevent a split in votes. "TVK leader Vijay claims blocking DMK is his aim--if genuine, he must join the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Beyond power, seats, or Chief Minister, the focus should be to rescue Tamil Nadu and ensure the wrong person does not ascend to power," he said.

Prasad further cautioned Vijay against "misguided advice from opportunists" and urged him to avoid dividing anti-DMK votes. "For Tamil Nadu's greater good and preservation of democracy, Vijay's entry into the NDA is the need of the hour. Otherwise, post-elections, DMK's fascist hands will pounce and cripple his party," Prasad added.

Three-Way Contest Looms in Tamil Nadu

The statement comes amid growing political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the next Assembly elections, with parties exploring alliances and strategies to challenge the ruling DMK government.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his TVK is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest. (ANI)