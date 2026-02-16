- Home
- India
- Delhi Latest Weather Update: Foggy Morning Likely Today as Winter Slowly Fades Across Capital
Delhi Latest Weather Update: Foggy Morning Likely Today as Winter Slowly Fades Across Capital
Delhi faces changing February weather today as cool mornings and possible fog meet warmer afternoons; get the latest on temperatures, AQI, visibility, and how conditions may affect traffic across the capital region this morning.
At night, the temperature might drop to around 13°C. Humidity will be between 35-50%. A slight rise in temperature has been noted, making it feel like summer in February.
On Feb 16, 2026, Delhi's weather will be dry and mostly clear. By mid-February, winter's chill is fading. Expect light morning fog, but strong sun by afternoon. The day will feel warm.
The sky in Delhi will be mostly clear. No rain is expected. Winds will blow from the northwest at 10-20 km/h. Morning visibility might be 3-5 km, improving to 10 km during the day.
The AQI is likely to be moderate, between 120-160. PM2.5 might rise due to morning fog, but winds will help. Metro and bus services will run smoothly, though fog might slow traffic.
Wear light warm clothes in the morning. Drink plenty of water and use sun protection. The day will be comfy, but the morning and evening chill isn't gone yet.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.