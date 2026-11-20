The incident took place when the couple were enjoying a barbecue at the homestay. According to Souvik, the fire suddenly intensified after a liquid was poured into it, causing flames to spread towards Nikita.

The husband alleged that the homestay authorities were negligent and that an oil drum had been used near the fire. CCTV footage reportedly showed the couple sitting close to the barbecue and chatting when the flames suddenly flared up after a liquid was poured onto it.

In September, while talking to reporters after the tragedy, he said, "The management was very poor. It took them around 30-40 minutes to arrange a vehicle. Both my wife and I were injured, but the staff did not accompany us and left us alone despite our condition. There were no proper fire safety arrangements at the homestay. They only want money from guests but did not care about safety. I want justice for my wife, and I request the government to take strict action. North Bengal also needs better burn treatment facilities and improved government hospitals so that people can get proper treatment."

Honeymoon Tragedy: Newlywed from Chopra Dies Two Months After Darjeeling Barbecue Fire Chopra Newlywed Passes Away After Suffering Burn Injuries in Sittong A newly married woman from Chopra, Nikita Saha, passed away in #Kolkata on Thursday morning after battling severe burn injuries for over two months. She was injured in a barbecue fire at a homestay in Sittong, #Darjeeling, on 13 September while on her honeymoon. https://t.co/0yczthoQuu — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 19, 2026

#WATCH | Jalpaiguri, West Bengal: On incident of woman suffered burn injuries during barbecue at a homestay in Darjeeling, victim's husband, Souvik Das, says, "... on 13th, my wife and I visited a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling. We reached there around 1:30 PM on Sunday. We asked the manager about a bonfire arrangement, and we were told it would cost around Rs 1,200–Rs 1,300, so we agreed. While we were sitting near the bonfire, a staff member who did not have proper knowledge added a product directly into the fire. Suddenly, the flames rose, and my wife caught fire. I tried to save her, but she suffered around 60% burns. She is currently admitted to a nursing home and is in a very critical condition, fighting for her life. The management was very poor. It took them around 30–40 minutes to arrange a vehicle. Both my wife and I were injured, but the staff did not accompany us and left us alone despite our condition. There were no proper fire safety arrangements at the homestay. They only want money from guests but did not care about safety. I want justice for my wife, and I request the government to take strict action. North Bengal also needs better burn treatment facilities and improved government hospitals so that people can get proper treatment." — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

The homestay management, however, denied the allegations. Owner Nehal claimed that the person seen pouring the substance into the fire was not an employee of the establishment.

He said the couple had been repeatedly warned to maintain a safe distance from the flames. According to the owner, the couple complained about the cold and asked an unidentified person to pour kerosene into the fire to make it burn more strongly.

The management also claimed that Nikita was wearing a nylon dress, which allowed the flames to spread rapidly.