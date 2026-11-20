The Ministry of Tourism convened with industry leaders to boost India's MICE and wedding tourism, aiming to strengthen sector ecosystem, improve data, and position the nation as a premier global destination for large-scale business events.

Ministry of Tourism Holds Consultation on MICE and Wedding Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism organised a stakeholder consultation on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and wedding tourism in New Delhi on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Bhuvnesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the consultation brought together representatives of leading industry associations, convention and exhibition venues and industry bodies to review progress in the two sectors and seek industry inputs to position India as a leading global destination for business events and weddings.

The consultation witnessed participation from the Indian Exhibition Industry Association (IEIA), Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), Indian Weddings Industry Association (IWIA), Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Addressing the participants, Bhuvnesh Kumar, highlighted the potential of the MICE sector and emphasised the need for a structured approach, closer coordination and regular engagement between the Government and industry. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General (Tourism), underscored the important role of sectoral bodies in strengthening the MICE and Wedding Tourism ecosystem. The deliberations focused on strengthening the overall MICE and Wedding Tourism ecosystem, recognising professional service providers, improving sectoral data and promoting Indian destinations in collaboration with States and Union Territories.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government is working to position India as a leading global MICE destination. India’s MICE market, valued at USD 49.4 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 103.7 billion by 2030. The Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a MICE destination through the ‘Meet in India’ sub-brand under the ‘Incredible India’ campaign. India has also recorded progress in the international association meetings segment. According to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), India’s global ranking improved from 37th in 2022 to 26th in 2025, while the country ranked 6th in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2025, New Delhi was the highest-ranked Indian city, followed jointly by Bengaluru and Mumbai.