CAG K Sanjay Murthy inaugurated a World Bank workshop focusing on strengthening audit capacity in India's urban sector, covering municipal finance, urban services, and innovative reform strategies for 101 cities across various themes.

CAG Launches World Bank Workshop On Urban Governance And Accountability

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): A two-day workshop is being held under the World Bank’s Non-Lending Technical Assistance project, "Strengthening Audit Capacity and Governance Accountability in India's Urban Sector," which is endorsed by the Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India. The workshop covers important insights on municipal revenue and finances, financial reforms and cost recovery, delivery of urban services and innovative methods of financing, with case studies from India, as well as highlights from international best practices.

Inaugurating the workshop here yesterday, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, encouraged the participants to leverage the Department’s unique position of pan-India access to all tiers of government to contribute constructively to the urban reform process. The CAG stressed the need to adopt a sectoral approach, so that multiple verticals under the urban sector may be assessed holistically. He stated that the Department has embarked on the audit of 101 cities, with a different theme each year. The audit has begun with urban mobility this year, to be followed by water and sanitation, housing, air quality management and liveable urban environments in the following years. These audits will provide a holistic and comparable view of how cities are performing.

He emphasised the need to keep the delivery of services to citizens central to the audit and to be mindful of the ground realities. Murthy said he expects the project not only to enhance the skill set of the participating IA&AS officers but also to reach downwards to the Senior Audit Officers and Assistant Audit Officers, who are at the cutting-edge level in the Department. He wished to see the benefits of this initiative add value to the audit efforts over the years ahead. Thanking the World Bank, the CAG noted that the Bank's technical assistance will bring international experience and greater technical depth.

Paul Procee, Operations Manager and Acting Country Director, India Country Office, welcomed the collaboration with the CAG of India. He stated that the World Bank looks forward to the partnership to enable better quality of service delivery and support the government’s initiatives to enhance public trust. Eminent faculty and experts on municipal financing and urban utilities from renowned universities and the World Bank are participating in the workshop to make the sessions informative and engaging, with actionable inputs for the audit. (ANI)