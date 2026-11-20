BJP leaders Pankaj Chaudhary and Pradeep Bhandari have slammed Rahul Gandhi for his University of Chicago comments. They accused him of favoring Pakistan after he described India as a "side player" in global affairs during his speech.

BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Pro-Pakistan Bias Following US Speech

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday accused the opposition INDIA alliance of "love for Pakistan" over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the University of Chicago. In an X post, Chaudhary took a swipe at Gandhi, saying the latter likes Pakistan's "begging-bowl diplomacy" but is uncomfortable when India leads the world.

"The compromised INDIA alliance’s love for Pakistan exposed once again. Yuvraj sees 'destruction' in India and success in Pakistan. On the very stage where he slammed India, he is now beating the drum in Pakistan’s honor. He calls India a 'side player' to pat the back of a country that is being humiliated worldwide. Yuvraj likes Pakistan’s 'begging-bowl diplomacy,' but when India leads the world, he doesn’t like that. Why, after all, is he compelled to take Pakistan’s side instead of advocating for India’s interests? The compromise is Rahul. And the compromised Congress is the one that has been carrying such a leader for 20 years," he wrote.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticised Gandhi on Friday, calling him a "Pak fan boy." At the University of Chicago, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the central government’s foreign policy as he argued that India should have a more active role in global discussions, expressing concern that the country had become a "side player" in international affairs.

Gandhi mentioned Pakistan’s role in negotiations between the United States and Iran. Rahul Gandhi said, "India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player, while Pakistan is busy negotiating with Iran and the United States.” However, on the Pakistan question, he had said that India cannot accept a situation where innocent people are being killed. He said that Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism has to stop for any dialogue to take place between the two neighbouring countries. "There is scope, but there is a major problem, and that is Pakistan’s support for and promotion of terrorism within our country. This is absolutely out of the question. It is impossible for us to accept a situation where our innocent people are being killed while we engage in talks with Pakistan. So, the moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin," he said.