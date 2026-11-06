South Delhi District Magistrate Lakshay Singhal said the administration received information about the fire at around 3.45 pm at a Kia showroom opposite Saket Metro Station. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Police and Fire Department were immediately alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Singhal said 12 to 15 people had been rescued, including those evacuated from adjoining buildings with the help of ladders. Seven people sustained injuries, with four admitted to Max Hospital and three to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

He said the fire had been extinguished and brought under control, and no deaths had been reported so far. However, officials were continuing to search the entire building to ensure that nobody remained trapped inside.

Singhal added that a short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire, although the cause had not yet been conclusively established.

Authorities are examining the premises as part of the ongoing search and assessment. Officials are also checking whether anyone else was inside the building when the fire broke out.

#WATCH | Delhi | District Magistrate (DM) of South Delhi, Lakshay Singhal says, "At around 3:45 AM, we received information that a large Kia showroom, located opposite the Saket Metro Station, had caught fire. Upon receiving this report, we activated the District Disaster Management Authority and alerted the Delhi Police and the Fire Department. Fire tenders arrived at the scene, and several individuals were rescued from adjacent buildings using ladders. As of now, seven people have sustained injuries; four have been admitted to Max Hospital, and three to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Between 12 and 15 people have been rescued. No casualties have been reported so far; however, our agencies—the Delhi Police and the Fire Department—are currently searching the building to ensure no one else remains trapped...It appears the fire was caused by a short circuit. As for whether anyone else might still be trapped, we cannot rule that out, which is why we are conducting a thorough search. The fire has been extinguished and brought under control. While there have been no casualties, several injured individuals have been transported to hospitals for medical treatment. We are continuing to inspect the entire building to confirm that no one else is left inside" — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

The final extent of the damage to the showroom and the vehicles parked inside is yet to be determined. Further details are expected after the search operation and preliminary assessment are completed.