A school bus driver taking kids in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru suddenly got chest pain. Even in severe pain, he crashed the bus into a tree to stop it, saving 26 children before breathing his last.

Chikkamagaluru: A heartbreaking incident took place near Ammadi village on National Highway 169 in Koppa taluk. A bus driver suddenly got severe chest pain while driving 26 school kids.

The driver knew there were 26 lives in the bus and tried hard to control it despite the massive chest pain. But because of the sudden pain, he couldn't do it. Finally, he rammed the bus into a tree to stop it. The students' lives were saved by the driver's presence of mind.

But.. as soon as the bus stopped, the driver completely collapsed on the floor. His life was already gone by then. The unfortunate victim was Lakshmana (65). The deceased driver Lakshman was a resident of Basavani in Thirthahalli taluk, according to reports.

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Minor injuries for kids

Because the bus hit the tree, some students inside got injured. Some kids were admitted to the Koppa government hospital for treatment. Some were sent home safely after first aid. Some other kids have minor injuries. Hearing about the accident, local MLA TD Rajegowda rushed to the town's government hospital. He asked about the kids' health and left.

The dead body of driver Lakshmana was taken to the government hospital. The body will be handed over after post-mortem. His family is drowned in tears. The relatives' wails touched the sky. This tragedy happened under Koppa police station limits.

Anger against poor work

Locals expressed anger against bad roads in Aldur village of Mudigere taluk in the district. They took the contractor to task for poor road patchwork, saying, the money belongs to the government, is it your father's property? Do your job properly. Do you need to feed your wife and kids by doing bad work? If you just put gravel in potholes and pour tar, it won't last a week. It will peel off again. Put tar first, then gravel, then tar again. If you just pour gravel and tar and leave, it will peel off in two days. Show us how you put the patch, they scolded. Vehicle riders are struggling because of patched-up roads. Accidents are happening daily due to bad roads. Who is responsible for all this, the locals are asking.