DA hike expectations for Central Government Employees

Central government employees are anticipating another Dearness Allowance (DA) hike as the new year approaches. Details about the potential increase have been released.

Central government employees recently received a DA hike. During the festive season, DA was increased by another 3%.

Previously receiving 50% DA, a recent 3% increase brings it to 53%, effective from July 1st. The last DA hike, a 4% increase, was announced in March. The central government raises DA twice a year.

These increases take effect in January and July. A DA hike has been announced for central government employees from July to December.

DA will be raised again in January 2025 and then in July. Find out the expected DA percentage increase for central government employees from January.

Dearness Allowance for government employees is increased based on the All India Consumer Price Index.

The DA for government employees will be determined based on the All India Consumer Price Index from July to December. The September inflation index was recently released.

The All India Consumer Price Index rose by 0.7 points in September 2024, reaching 143.3 points, up from 142.7 in July.

It was 142.6 points in August. Based on the current All India Consumer Price Index, the DA for central government employees could rise to 54%.

At this inflation rate, the Dearness Allowance might only increase by 1% in January. However, nothing is certain yet. The January DA hike depends on the inflation index for October, November, and December.

