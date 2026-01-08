- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab: There's a stir in the Bay of Bengal... The weather department is warning that the current deep depression could turn into a cyclone. Do you know this cyclone's name?
Another cyclone threat is looming
For a month, Telugu states had no rain, just intense cold. Now, rains have started right before the Sankranti festival, making people worry about disruptions to the celebrations.
Is Cyclone Arnab loading in the Bay of Bengal..?
A system in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It's currently near Sri Lanka and is expected to move west-northwest, likely becoming Cyclone 'Arnab'.
Which areas will be affected by Cyclone Arnab...
Cyclone Arnab is set to hit Sri Lanka hard. In India, Tamil Nadu will be most affected, with heavy rains and strong winds along the coast. Winds could reach 40-60 km/h.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh..
The deep depression will bring light to moderate rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh. If it becomes a cyclone, more areas may see rain, but the impact won't be as severe as in TN.
These are the names of the upcoming cyclones..
The next cyclone will be named 'Arnab' by Bangladesh. Future names include 'Murusu' from India, 'Aqwan' from Iran, and 'Nga-mann' from Myanmar, following a set rotation.
