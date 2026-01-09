Chennai Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms—Check Affected Districts
The weather center has stated that the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is unlikely to intensify into a cyclone. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rain has been warned for the Delta, North, and South districts until January 13.
Is a Cyclone Forming?
The deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is unlikely to strengthen into a cyclone. The weather center has retracted its earlier statement that it might intensify further.
Heavy Rain Warning
Due to this, heavy to very heavy rain was forecast for Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal. Heavy rain was also possible in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, and Thanjavur.
Delta Weatherman Hemachander
Delta Weatherman: The depression will reach the Sri Lanka coast in 24 hours. Delta districts will get heavy rain until the 12th, with some coastal areas seeing up to 20 cm.
Very Heavy Rain Warning
Rain may start in northern districts tomorrow morning and last until the 12th. Coastal areas like Chennai and Puducherry may see heavy rain, with up to 20 cm in some spots.
Southern & Interior Districts
Widespread rain is expected in interior and western districts on Jan 11-12. Southern districts may get heavy rain on Jan 12-13, especially in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Nilgiris.
Key Instructions for Farmers
It's best to secure harvested grains immediately and postpone all agricultural work until January 12. Farmers in coastal districts from Tiruvallur to Thanjavur need to be extra cautious.
