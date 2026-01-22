- Home
While a frost warning has been issued for some parts of Tamil Nadu, there's a chance of rain in coastal and interior districts in the next few days. Heavy rain is expected in districts including Trichy and Perambalur on January 25.
Biting Cold
A biting cold has been making people shiver in Tamil Nadu for days. Meanwhile, the Chennai Weather Center has released a key update about upcoming rainfall.
Dry Weather
Today, dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with some morning fog. Tomorrow, light to moderate rain is likely in coastal areas.
Heavy Rain Warning
Jan 24: Light to moderate rain in coastal and interior areas. Jan 25: Thunderstorms with heavy rain possible in Trichy, Perambalur, and other districts.
Frost Warning
Jan 26: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is predicted. Frost Warning: Frost is likely in Nilgiris and Kodaikanal hills tonight and tomorrow morning.
Chennai and Suburban Weather
Chennai will be partly cloudy with morning fog. Max temp 30-31°C, min 21-22°C. Tomorrow, there's a chance of light rain with similar temperatures.
