- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City Records Chilly Start as Northeast Monsoon Nears Withdrawal
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu experienced a noticeable drop in temperatures on Sunday morning as dry weather conditions settled over the State. Several cities, including Chennai and hill stations, recorded lower minimum temperatures
Chennai and Plains Witness Cooler Morning
Residents of Chennai woke up to a pleasantly cold morning, with Nungambakkam recording 19.7 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam slightly lower at 19 degrees Celsius. Both locations reported a maximum of 30.5 degrees Celsius during the previous 24-hour period. In the plains, Dharmapuri logged one of the lowest minimum temperatures at 15.2 degrees Celsius, while Erode registered the State’s highest maximum temperature at 32.6 degrees Celsius. Nearby Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district recorded an even cooler 15.5 degrees Celsius.
Hill Stations Record Sharp Dip in Temperatures
The hill regions of Tamil Nadu experienced a significant chill. Valparai and Coonoor recorded minimum temperatures of eight degrees Celsius, while Udhagamandalam and Kodaikanal saw temperatures drop further to seven degrees Celsius. These readings marked some of the coldest conditions of the season so far, reinforcing the onset of a winter-like pattern across elevated regions.
Northeast Monsoon Likely to Withdraw, Dry Spell Forecast
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal were one to three degrees below normal in many places. The department stated that conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions. It also forecast dry weather across the State for the next six days, indicating a temporary break from rainfall activity.
