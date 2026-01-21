Meteorologists have indicated that a developing upper-air circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal will influence weather conditions later this week. From January 23 onwards, light to moderate rainfall is likely to begin along coastal Tamil Nadu and gradually spread to interior districts over the weekend. As cloud cover increases, night temperatures are expected to rise slightly. Officials added that the intensity of rainfall will depend on the movement of the Bay of Bengal system, with a potentially significant wet spell during the weekend.

Tamil Nadu has already recorded surplus rainfall during the winter season since January 1, with several districts including Coimbatore, Thanjavur, and the Nilgiris receiving above-normal precipitation.