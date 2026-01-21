- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Northeast monsoon has officially withdrawn from Tamil Nadu, bringing clear skies, chilly nights for the next two days. A fresh weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to trigger light to moderate rainfall
Northeast Monsoon Retreat Confirmed
The Regional Meteorological Centre has announced the withdrawal of the Northeast monsoon from Tamil Nadu as of January 19, 2026. With the retreat, the State is witnessing dry weather, clear skies, and misty mornings. Fog and cool conditions are expected to continue for the next couple of days, especially during early morning and nighttime hours. No rainfall was recorded at any weather station across Tamil Nadu until Tuesday evening, confirming the temporary dry phase.
Cool Nights and Falling Minimum Temperatures
Several regions in Tamil Nadu have experienced a noticeable dip in minimum temperatures, falling two to three degrees below normal. Tiruttani recorded the lowest temperature among the plains at 15.2 degrees Celsius, while Kodaikanal registered a chilly 6 degrees in the hills. In Chennai, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam reported minimum temperatures of 20.3 and 19.3 degrees Celsius respectively. Cooler-than-usual nights are expected to persist until January 22, with Chennai likely to hover around 19 to 20 degrees Celsius.
Rain Spell Expected from January 23
Meteorologists have indicated that a developing upper-air circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal will influence weather conditions later this week. From January 23 onwards, light to moderate rainfall is likely to begin along coastal Tamil Nadu and gradually spread to interior districts over the weekend. As cloud cover increases, night temperatures are expected to rise slightly. Officials added that the intensity of rainfall will depend on the movement of the Bay of Bengal system, with a potentially significant wet spell during the weekend.
Tamil Nadu has already recorded surplus rainfall during the winter season since January 1, with several districts including Coimbatore, Thanjavur, and the Nilgiris receiving above-normal precipitation.
