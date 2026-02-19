- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Showers, Fog and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring a fresh spell of rain across Tamil Nadu for the next three days. Chennai is likely to witness cloudy skies, light showers and early morning fog
Low Pressure System to Trigger Widespread Rain
According to the India Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is gradually intensifying. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu.
As a result, light rain is likely over southern Tamil Nadu and coastal districts including Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow. In the following two days, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected at several places across the state. Light showers may continue in isolated locations on the 23rd and 24th.
Chennai Weather: Cloudy Skies and Light Fog
For Chennai, partly cloudy skies are expected over the next few days. Light rain may occur in some parts of the city, especially during the later hours of the day.
In addition, light fog is likely to be observed in one or two places across northern Tamil Nadu districts during the early morning hours for the next two days. Residents are advised to remain cautious while commuting in the early hours due to reduced visibility.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore
Authorities have issued a cautionary advisory for fishermen. Strong winds are expected over several parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean regions.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas until conditions improve, as rough weather and gusty winds may pose safety risks.
