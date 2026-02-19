According to the India Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is gradually intensifying. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards, influencing weather conditions across Tamil Nadu.

As a result, light rain is likely over southern Tamil Nadu and coastal districts including Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow. In the following two days, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected at several places across the state. Light showers may continue in isolated locations on the 23rd and 24th.