A fire erupted in a garment store located in the cloth market of Ambala, Haryana. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control. Police officials have confirmed the incident.
A fire broke out in a garment store in a cloth market area of Ambala on Friday, prompting fire engines to rush to the spot, an official said.
Fire Under Control
"Fire brigade has reached the spot after receiving the information of a fire breaking out in a cloth shop... The fire is under control. The owner of the shop is Vishal", Kotwali Police Station in-charge Suresh Kumar said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)