A fire erupted in a garment store located in the cloth market of Ambala, Haryana. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control. Police officials have confirmed the incident.

A fire broke out in a garment store in a cloth market area of Ambala on Friday, prompting fire engines to rush to the spot, an official said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fire Under Control

"Fire brigade has reached the spot after receiving the information of a fire breaking out in a cloth shop... The fire is under control. The owner of the shop is Vishal", Kotwali Police Station in-charge Suresh Kumar said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)