February 19:

Light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places in the Western Ghats districts, while the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain dry.

February 20:

Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

February 21:

Moderate rain is expected at several places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Strong winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph may occur in isolated areas. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts.

February 22:

Moderate rain is likely in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Winds may continue at 30–40 kmph in some areas. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected in Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts.