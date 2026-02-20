- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After a largely dry spell across Tamil Nadu, the weather is set to change. The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the state on February 21 and 22
Low-Pressure System and Weather Developments
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the low-pressure area over the Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal remains in the same region as of 8:30 am today. It is expected to move west-northwest towards Sri Lanka and weaken within the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, an atmospheric circulation over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger the formation of another low-pressure area in the next 24 hours. This development is expected to influence rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu in the coming days.
District-Wise Rain Forecast for February 19–22
February 19:
Light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places in the Western Ghats districts, while the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain dry.
February 20:
Light to moderate rainfall is forecast at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
February 21:
Moderate rain is expected at several places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Strong winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph may occur in isolated areas. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts.
February 22:
Moderate rain is likely in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Winds may continue at 30–40 kmph in some areas. Heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected in Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts.
Chennai Weather Outlook
Chennai is expected to witness partly cloudy skies over the next two days. Light fog may be seen in isolated areas during the early morning hours.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31–32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may range between 22–24 degrees Celsius. No major rainfall activity has been predicted for the city during this period.
