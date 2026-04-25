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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai Sizzles at 38°C as Tamil Nadu Braces for Heat and Rain Mix
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is witnessing a mix of scorching summer heat and scattered rainfall. While temperatures continue to soar above normal in many districts, weather officials predict some relief
Rising Temperatures Across Tamil Nadu
Summer has intensified across the state, with temperatures crossing uncomfortable levels in several regions. Madurai recorded the highest at around 40°C, while cities like Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Salem, and Trichy also experienced extreme heat conditions nearing the upper 30s.
Rainfall Likely in Western and Southern Districts
Despite the heat, a cyclonic circulation over coastal areas is expected to bring relief. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of western districts and southern coastal regions over the next few days, offering temporary respite from the heatwave.
Heatwave Warning and Chennai Forecast
Authorities have warned that temperatures may remain 2–3°C above normal in interior districts until April 28. High humidity levels will add to discomfort. In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 28°C and 38°C.
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