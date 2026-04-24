A lower-level atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts. In addition, a trough extends from East Vidarbha to the Comorin region, passing through Telangana, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at around 0.9 km above sea level.

Because of these systems, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in parts of the Western Ghats, delta regions, and southern coastal districts between April 23 and April 24. Similar conditions may continue from April 25 to April 29 in select areas, including Karaikal.

However, most other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to experience dry weather during this period.