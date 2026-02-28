- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Light Rain in Western Ghats for 6 Days, Chennai to Stay Partly Cloudy
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a fresh weather update for Tamil Nadu, forecasting light rainfall in the Western Ghats for the next six days, while most other regions, including Chennai
Light Rain Forecast for Western Ghats Districts
The weather department has predicted light rainfall at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts over the next six days. A few locations in these hilly areas may receive mild showers today as well.
However, the rest of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, is likely to experience predominantly dry weather conditions during this period.
Chennai to Remain Partly Cloudy with Mild Morning Fog
In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The Meteorological Centre stated that light mist may be seen in some areas during the early morning hours.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 33–34°C, while the minimum temperature may settle between 23–24°C.
No Major Temperature Changes; No Warning for Fishermen
According to the forecast, there is little chance of any significant change in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Temperatures may rise or fall slightly but are expected to remain largely stable.
Light mist is also likely in isolated coastal areas of Tamil Nadu during the early morning hours. Importantly, the weather department has not issued any warning for fishermen at this time.
