Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini approved the establishment of a Business Management and Agripreneurship Institute in Gurugram. It aims to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, providing youth with skills in agribusiness, startups, and digital marketing.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the establishment of the Business Management and Agripreneurship Institute by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, in Gurugram would be a significant step towards promoting agriculture, entrepreneurship and innovation in the State.

The institute will provide youth with quality and practical education in areas including business management, agricultural entrepreneurship, innovation, startups, digital marketing, agribusiness, supply chain management and financial management, he said, adding that this will enable young people not only to seek employment but also to emerge as entrepreneurs who create employment opportunities for others. The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee 'C' (SFC-C) at Haryana Niwas on Saturday. During the meeting, the necessary budgetary provisions for the institute were approved. Keeping in view the residential requirements of students and faculty, an 11-storey residential complex will be constructed. Approval has also been given for the construction of a hostel for students.

Strategic Location in Gurugram

According to an official release, Saini said that Gurugram is among the country's leading corporate and startup hubs. In this backdrop, students of the institute will have better opportunities for direct industry engagement, internships, skill development, research and placements. Agriculture graduates will also receive the necessary training and guidance to establish businesses based on value addition, branding, processing and export of agricultural produce, as well as agri-tech.

He said the State Government is committed to providing youth with quality education along with better employment and self-employment opportunities. Given the growing potential in the agriculture sector, connecting youth with agribusiness and entrepreneurship is the need of the hour. The institute will serve as an effective platform for promoting new ventures and innovation in the agriculture sector.

Boosting Rural Entrepreneurship and Farmer Income

The Chief Minister said the institute would help establish stronger linkages between agriculture and industry. This would promote innovation-driven startups, rural entrepreneurship, investment, employment generation and better marketing of agricultural produce. It would also contribute to increasing farmers' income and reducing migration of youth. The institute will play an important role in establishing Haryana as a national leader in the fields of agribusiness, innovation and entrepreneurship, he added.

The release also stated that Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the establishment of the Business Management and Agripreneurship Institute in Gurugram would provide youth in the State with training in modern management, entrepreneurship and business skills in the agriculture sector. He said the initiative would help move agriculture beyond traditional farming and open up new opportunities for youth in agribusiness, startups and value addition, while also playing an important role in increasing farmers' income.

Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, BR Kamboj, said that making agricultural education multidisciplinary and aligned with contemporary requirements is the need of the hour. (ANI)