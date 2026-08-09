A 19-year-old student was found dead in Rajouri Garden with a suicide note, police say no foul play is suspected. Separately, police arrested an e-rickshaw driver for stabbing his wife and daughter in Mansarovar Park after a domestic dispute.

Student Found Dead in Rajouri Garden, Suicide Suspected

A 19-year-old BA third-year student was found dead near the Mall of Rajouri in Rajouri Garden, police said. The incident took place on Saturday when Head Constable (HC) Avdesh discovered the body during routine patrolling duty. According to DCP West District Hareshwar V Swami, the incident was promptly reported and recorded at the Rajouri Garden Police Station. Following the discovery, a crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were rushed to the location to conduct a detailed inspection of the scene.

Investigators recovered a handwritten suicide note from the possession of the deceased. However, no evidence suggesting foul play was found. The authorities have initiated formal legal proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway.

Man Arrested for Stabbing Wife, Daughter

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police arrested a man accused of attempting to murder his wife and 15-year-old daughter by allegedly stabbing them following a domestic dispute in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area. Police have also recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack. The police registered FIR No. 212/2026 under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 2 at Police Station Mansarovar Park and launched a hunt to trace the accused.

Based on a complaint, the investigators examined CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas, which showed the accused, an e-rickshaw driver, escaping by boarding another e-rickshaw after crossing the Jagatpuri railway line towards Nand Nagri. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He told investigators that he had a heated argument with his wife and daughter over a domestic issue and, in a fit of rage, attacked both of them with a knife before fleeing to avoid arrest.