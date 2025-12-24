- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely in Coastal Tamil Nadu From December 24; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Likely in Coastal Tamil Nadu From December 24; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After nearly three weeks of dry conditions, rainfall is expected to return to parts of Tamil Nadu from today. The Meteorological Department has issued weather alert, highlighting specific regions likely to receive rain
WHY RAIN IS RETURNING TO TAMIL NADU
According to the Meteorological Department, an atmospheric circulation has formed over South Tamil Nadu and nearby regions. This system is expected to trigger fresh rainfall after a prolonged dry spell following the weakening of Cyclone Ditwah, which earlier brought widespread rain to coastal districts.
DISTRICT-WISE RAINFALL FORECAST (DECEMBER 24–29)
The department has indicated that on December 24, light rainfall may occur at isolated locations in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while interior districts are likely to remain dry. From December 25 to 27, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in coastal regions. Similar conditions may continue on December 28 and 29 across parts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas.
TEMPERATURE DROP, FOG AND FROST WARNING
Weather officials have stated that minimum temperatures are unlikely to change significantly until December 25, though they may fall 2 to 4 degrees below normal at some locations. Frost is likely in isolated parts of the Nilgiris during night and early morning hours. Light fog may also occur in the early mornings across a few regions, including Chennai.
CHENNAI WEATHER UPDATE (DECEMBER 24)
The department has forecast partly cloudy skies for Chennai and its suburbs. Light morning fog may be seen at isolated places. Day temperatures are expected to hover around 29–30°C, while night temperatures may settle near 21°C.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.