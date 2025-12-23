- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After a brief dry spell, Tamil Nadu is likely to see the return of rainfall from December 24, according to the Meteorological Department. Cooler-than-normal temperatures, foggy mornings and sea warnings continue across
RAINFALL OUTLOOK FROM DECEMBER 24
The Meteorological Department has indicated that light to moderate rainfall may occur at a few places across coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 24 and 25. It further stated that rainfall activity is expected to persist in parts of Tamil Nadu till December 28. The department attributed this change to a low-level atmospheric circulation currently prevailing over the Kumari Sea and nearby regions.
TEMPERATURE DROP, FOG AND FROST ALERT
Weather officials observed that minimum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may remain 2–3 degrees Celsius below normal at isolated places until December 26. Light fog is expected at one or two locations during early morning hours. In the Nilgiris district, authorities have cautioned that frost-like conditions may occur during the night and early morning on December 23 and 24.
CHENNAI FORECAST AND FISHERMEN WARNING
The department has forecast partly cloudy skies over Chennai and its suburbs on December 23, with the possibility of light fog in the early morning hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30–31 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain near 21–22 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the southern Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Kumarikadal regions until December 24 due to strong winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph.
