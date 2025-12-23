Image Credit : Google

The department has forecast partly cloudy skies over Chennai and its suburbs on December 23, with the possibility of light fog in the early morning hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30–31 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may remain near 21–22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the southern Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Kumarikadal regions until December 24 due to strong winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph.