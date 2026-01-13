Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued, Strong Winds Expected Along Coast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu are set to witness a change in weather today as Meteorological Department issues a fresh update. Light to moderate rainfall, cloudy skies, and strong coastal winds are expected
Weather OVERVIEW: CLOUDY SKIES AND COOLER TEMPERATURES
The Meteorological Department has indicated that Chennai will experience partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may dip to about 21 degrees Celsius. Across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, minimum temperatures are likely to stay normal or slightly below normal, bringing a mild chill to early mornings and late evenings.
RAINFALL ALERT: LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM DRIVES SHOWERS
A low-level atmospheric circulation over the Kumarikadal and nearby regions is influencing current weather conditions. Due to this system, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at several locations in South and North Tamil Nadu, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal. Residents are advised to remain prepared for sudden showers during the day.
COASTAL WARNING: STRONG WINDS AND FISHERMEN ADVISORY
Coastal regions of South Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar, and Kumarikadal are expected to experience strong winds ranging from 35 to 45 km per hour, occasionally gusting up to 55 km per hour. In view of these conditions, the Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea today to avoid weather-related risks.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.