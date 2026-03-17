Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former UP CM Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary, hailing him as a 'visionary leader' and 'Himalaya Putra' dedicated to public welfare.

CM Dhami Pays Tribute to 'Himalaya Putra'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid tribute to the late former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, on his death anniversary by offering floral respects to his portrait at the Chief Minister's residence.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister remembered Bahuguna's personality and contributions, stating that he was a "visionary leader and an able administrator." "He always placed public welfare at the forefront of his political career and worked tirelessly for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society".

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote,"On the death anniversary of the great freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Himalaya Putra' Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, countless salutations. Your life of struggle and dedication to national service will forever inspire us towards social service."

महान स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी, उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री 'हिमालय पुत्र' हेमवती नंदन बहुगुणा जी की पुण्यतिथि पर कोटिशः नमन। आपका संघर्षमय जीवन और राष्ट्रसेवा के प्रति समर्पण हमें सदैव समाज सेवा के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/qY13jym32Y — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 17, 2026

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Bahuguna's Contribution

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tribute to HN Bahuguna

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi hailed his contribution to the development of the state and said that he made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness. "Today is the death anniversary of the freedom fighter, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. On this occasion, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay tribute to him...He made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness," Yogi Adityanath said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the occasion.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was a Congress leader and was elected as CM of Uttar Pradesh in 1973.(ANI)