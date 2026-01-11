- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for 23 Districts of Tamil Nadu; Check
The Chennai Meteorological Centre forecasts widespread rain across Tamil Nadu as a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal strengthens, raising chances of thunderstorms, heavy showers, and gusty winds coming days.
Rain in 23 districts today
Widespread rain is likely in Tamil Nadu in the coming days, says the Chennai Meteorological Centre. A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the Sri Lankan coast.
Weather Centre Information
According to the weather center, heavy to very heavy rain may occur in delta districts like Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore. Similarly, heavy rain is also likely in northern districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. Wind speeds will increase in coastal areas. The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow safety precautions.
Heavy Rain Warning
The weather center said light to moderate rain may occur in 23 districts of Tamil Nadu today. Rain is likely until 10 AM in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and others. This may continue for a week.
