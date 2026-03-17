BRS issued a show-cause notice to ex-MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and barred him from party activities after his arrest in a drug and weapons bust at his Moinabad farmhouse. Reddy was one of five who tested positive for drugs during a police raid.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday expressed strong disapproval of ex-MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy following his arrest in connection with a drug and weapons bust at his Moinabad farmhouse on Saturday. The BRS party officially issued a show-cause notice to Reddy, citing that the allegations have caused significant damage to the party's reputation.

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BRS Demands Explanation

"According to various media reports and other credible information, the party's senior leadership has been informed that during a meeting held in the outskirts of Hyderabad, which you attended, allegations have surfaced that narcotic substances were used at the venue. The matter has received wide media coverage, causing concern among the public and affecting the reputation of the party,' the notice stated.

Reddy has been instructed to submit a detailed written explanation within one week. Pending further inquiry, he has been barred from participating in any official party activities.

"Under the directions of the Party President, K Chandrashekar Rao, you are hereby instructed to submit a clear and comprehensive written explanation regarding the allegations made against you within 7 (seven) days from the date of receipt of this notice. Further, until a final decision is taken on this matter, you are directed not to participate in party programmes or official party activities.", further asserting that failing to submit a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated time, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against Reddy without any further notice, in accordance with the party constitution and rules.

Details of Police Raid and Arrests

This stems from a late-night surprise raid conducted by the Telangana Police's Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) on March 14. During the raid, a Delhi-based businessman, Namith Sharma, allegedly fired a gun, police said.

Ex-MLA Among Five Testing Positive for Drugs

Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said that Pilot Rohit Reddy was one of the five people present at the party who tested positive in the drug test.

"As soon as the police arrived, Delhi-based real estate businessman Namit Sharma fired one round from a gun. The gun belongs to Ritesh Reddy, the younger brother of Rohit Reddy. The gun has a valid license, but it was Namit Sharma who fired it," DCP Gautam said.

"Police also found two grams of white powder (drugs) at the party. A total of 10 people were present, including nine men and one woman. Among them were public representatives, real estate businessmen, and other businesspersons," confirmed DCP Gautam.

The 10 people present included former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, TDP Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Namit Mishra, M Ramesh, Shravan Kumar, Vijay Krishna, Ravi, and Arjun Reddy. (ANI)