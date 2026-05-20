On his first visit to North Bengal as CM, Suvendu Adhikari said his govt would fulfil the region's aspirations. He reiterated promises for an AIIMS, IIT, and cancer hospital and announced weekly 'Janata Darshan' programs by ministers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said North Bengal has consistently supported the BJP and reiterated the party's manifesto promises, including the establishment of an AIIMS, an IIT and a cancer hospital in the region.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday arrived in North Bengal for the first time after taking oath, and said his government would work to fulfil the aspirations of people in the region through regular engagement and monitoring of development schemes. Speaking to reporters after arriving at Bagdogra Airport, he said, "North Bengal has repeatedly stood by the BJP and strengthened the hands of Prime Minister Modi. By working in North Bengal, we will fulfil the aspirations of the people," he said.

Weekly 'Janata Darshan' Announced

He further announced that BJP ministers from the region would hold weekly "Janata Darshan" programmes to directly engage with citizens and review ongoing projects. "Our ministers from North Bengal will hold a 'Janata Darshan' once a week; coordinating with the administration, they will review ongoing projects and, through regular meetings, work towards the implementation of every scheme across the entire North Bengal region," Adhikari said.

Manifesto Promises Reiterated

He also reiterated key promises made in the party's manifesto. "We will fulfil the promises made in our manifesto, which include the establishment of an AIIMS, an IIT, and a cancer hospital in North Bengal," he added.

'North Bengal Will Regain its Dignity'

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Raju Bista said North Bengal had long faced discrimination under previous governments and would now see renewed development under BJP leadership. "Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is visiting Siliguri for the first time since taking his oath. Previous governments have always treated North Bengal like a stepchild; North Bengal has had to face discrimination. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, North Bengal will regain its dignity and also witness development," Bista said.

He also claimed that the region had been "liberated from the misrule of the TMC." BJP MLA Bishal Lama earlier said preparations were in full swing for Adhikari's first visit to North Bengal after taking oath as Chief Minister, adding that there was "a wave of excitement" among party workers. "After his swearing-in ceremony, Suvendu Adhikari is coming to North Bengal for the first time as the Chief Minister. The workers are extremely excited. Entire Siliguri has been decked up. We have complete faith that North Bengal, which has been deprived, will not be treated the same anymore," Lama said.

Earlier in the day, visuals showed preparations underway at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri ahead of Adhikari's arrival.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said the state government was also focusing on development in North Bengal, including plans to introduce Panchayat Raj in the hills and improve infrastructure. "We are thinking about the development of North Bengal. We will be starting Panchayat Raj in the hills and improving infrastructure," Ghosh said.

BJP's Mandate in West Bengal

The political developments come amid heightened tensions in the state following the recent Assembly election results, in which the BJP secured a strong mandate by winning 207 seats, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in West Bengal. (ANI)

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