TN CPI(M) Secretary P Shanmugam slammed the Centre over fuel price hikes, demanding an immediate rollback. He alleged the BJP govt pushed people into an 'unbearable crisis' and should bear the losses of oil firms if any, during state-wide protests.

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday criticised the Centre over the rise in petrol, diesel and commercial LPG prices, alleging that the BJP-led Union government had pushed people into an "unbearable crisis", while demanding an immediate rollback of the hikes.

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Demanding immediate action, Shanmugam said the Centre should roll back the increased prices and bear the burden if oil companies were incurring losses. "The increased prices must be rolled back immediately. If oil companies are facing losses, the Central Government must take responsibility for them," he said.

CPI(M) Holds Statewide Protests

Speaking during statewide protests organised by CPI(M), Shanmugam said, "Left parties are conducting protest demonstrations in hundreds of locations across Tamil Nadu today demanding the rollback of the hike in petrol, diesel and commercial gas prices. Thousands of people have participated in these protests."

'BJP Misled People Before Elections'

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, Shanmugam alleged that ministers had misled people before elections regarding fuel prices. "Even before the elections, when we said that the Union BJP government would increase petrol and diesel prices after the polls, BJP ministers deceived the people of India by claiming that they would not do so and that the Opposition parties were spreading false propaganda and rumours," he said.

He claimed that commercial LPG cylinder prices had already increased significantly and warned that domestic cooking gas prices may also rise. "Even when those assurances were being made, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had already been increased by Rs 1,000. Now, five days ago, petrol and diesel prices were raised by more than Rs 100. Again, after four days, petrol and diesel prices have been increased further. If fuel prices are increased once every four days, how can ordinary people survive?" he asked.

"Petrol, diesel and cooking gas are essential commodities. As essential commodities, the BJP government must ensure that they are available to all people at affordable prices and without shortages," he added.

He further alleged shortages and black marketing of LPG cylinders, claiming, "Because of supply restrictions, people are being forced to buy cylinders on the black market. Hotel owners are being forced to purchase commercial LPG cylinders, officially sold at Rs 3,300, for more than Rs 5,000."

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent public appeal, he said, "The Prime Minister's advice seems to be only for public consumption. We do not know whether he gives the same instructions to his party functionaries."

Stance on Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna's statement regarding VCK's inclusion in the Cabinet, Shanmugam said the Left parties and VCK had jointly decided to extend outside support to the government. "We, the Left parties and the VCK, had jointly decided to extend outside support. It is not necessary for the VCK to take exactly the same stand as the Left parties. If the VCK feels that an opportunity has arisen and wants to make use of it, there is nothing wrong with that," he said.

He also reiterated the Left parties' position regarding AIADMK's possible entry into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. "We have already made it clear that if the AIADMK joins the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, we will reconsider our decision to give support to the state government. There has been no change in that position," Shanmugam said.

Earlier, CPI(M) protested in Chennai against the Union Government over the fuel and diesel price hikes, alleging that it is an attack by the Modi government on the lives of the people.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the increase in petrol and diesel prices, which has led to a rise in transportation costs and the prices of essential commodities. They also demanded the withdrawal of the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices to Rs 1,000, which has forced restaurants and small businesses to shut down.