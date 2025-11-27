PM Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Goa on Nov 28. He will participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana at Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, and attend the 550th-year celebration of Jeevottam Math in Goa, unveiling a Ram statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Goa on November 28, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Visit to Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi

At around 11:30 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka. Later, he will travel to Goa, where, at around 3:15 PM, he will visit Shri Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math on the occasion of 'Sardha Panchashatamanotsava', the 550th-year celebration of the Math.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi and participate the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme--a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison. He will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Bhagwan Krishna.

Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta.

Celebrations at Jeevottam Math, Goa

On the occasion of 'Sardha Panchashatamanotsava', the 550th-year celebration of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, PM Modi will visit the Math at Canacona, South Goa. The Prime Minister will unveil a 77 feet statue of Prabhu Shri Ram, made up of bronze at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and will also inaugurate 'Ramayana Theme Park Garden' developed by the Math.

He will also release the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati, as per the PMO. (ANI)