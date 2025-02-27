Tamil Nadu, Chennai Weather Alert: IMD forecast heavy rain in 9 districts tomorrow

Due to changes in the speed of the easterly winds, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience moderate rainfall from today. The Meteorological Department has reported that some districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

Chennai Meteorological Department

The Chennai Meteorological Department has released a report on which districts in Tamil Nadu are going to receive rain. According to it, due to changes in the speed of the easterly winds, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places in coastal Tamil Nadu, in one or two places in inland Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal.

budget 2025
article_image2

Tamil Nadu rains

Tomorrow, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, in a few places in inland Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur and Madurai districts.

article_image3

Heavy Rain

Similarly, on March 1, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many places in southern Tamil Nadu, in a few places in northern Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.

article_image4

Tamilnadu weather update

On March 2, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in a few places in southern Tamil Nadu, in one or two places in northern Tamil Nadu, and in Puducherry and Karaikal. The Meteorological Center has said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in one or two places in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal on March 3. 

article_image5

Chennai weather report

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas today. Light rain is likely to occur in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33-34° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24-25° Celsius.

Similarly, the sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur in some parts of the city. The Meteorological Center has said that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 33° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24-25° Celsius. 

