Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday lambasted party leaders in Karnataka over the ongoing tussle for the Chief Ministerial post, saying they take "unnecessary advantage" of the party's leniency and liberal stand.

Speaking to ANI, Raj took a harsh jibe at his own party leaders and stated that they are feeling "restless" after coming to power. "There is a loss in being a liberal party, and its leaders sometimes take unnecessary advantage of that. They do whatever comes to mind. They should talk to the high command and be disciplined. What is this mindset that they enjoy being in Opposition, and when they come to power, they start feeling restless?" the Congress leader said.

High Command to Mediate

The speculation stirred as the Karnataka government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that a decision regarding the speculated tussle in the state will be made after a discussion among the high command, CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah stated, "If the high command calls, I will go to Delhi."

Political Reactions to Infighting

BJP Sees an Opportunity

Looking at an opportunity, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain took a jibe at Congress, saying, "Karnataka government is taking its last breath."

He said, "The Karnataka government is taking its last breath. They are all entangled with each other. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are entangled with each other. A triangle has formed in this dispute. All the MLAs are engaged in grabbing and saving power."

Ally RJD Jumps to Defence

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress' ally in Bihar, jumped to its defence. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed that the Congress high command is keeping a close eye on the developments and that all is "well" within the party.

Hitting out at the BJP, Tiwari stated, "The Congress high command is keeping a close eye on developments in Karnataka. It is the home state of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. All is well there. The BJP wants to play dirty politics in Karnataka, posing a threat to democracy."

Kharge Outlines Discussion Plan

Congress high command is set to discuss the issue along with leaders in Karnataka, as earlier today, Kharge said, "I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion with all of these. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision."