Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police on November 29-30 at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Conference Focus: Roadmap for 'Surakshit Bharat'

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the three-day Conference, scheduled from November 28 to 30, aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' Held under the overarching theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the Conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Left Wing Extremism, Counter terrorism, Disaster management, Women's Safety, and Use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing.

Prime Minister Modi will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service. The Conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior Police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues. It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the Police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats.

Evolution of the Conference Under PM Modi

As per the PMO, PM Modi has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual Conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge. Business sessions, break-out interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer participants an opportunity to share their perspectives directly with the Prime Minister on critical internal security and policy matters.

Since 2014, the format of the Conference has undergone continuous upgradation under the Prime Minister's guidance, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country. The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

Dignitaries and Participants Attending

Continuing this tradition, the 60th DGsP/IGsP Conference is being organized this year in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations. To bring in fresh and innovative ideas on the table, Heads of the Home Department of States/UTs and some selected cutting edge level Police officers in the ranks of DIG and SP will also participate in the Conference physically this year.